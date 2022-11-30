December 1, 2022

South Korea deploys military aircraft due to Chinese and Russian fighters entering its air defense zone

24 hours ago TN
Russian fighter formation. Russian Air Force 100th Anniversary Airshow. Zhukovsky, Russia

Russian fighter formation. Russian Air Force 100th Anniversary Airshow. Zhukovsky, Russia. Photo: Alan Wilson.




South Korea has deployed military aircraft Wednesday in response to the entry of several Chinese and Russian aircraft into its air defense zone. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that it has dispatched several fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian fighter jets entered the air defense zone without warning, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The military said that although the planes flew over the South Korean air defense zone, they did not violate the country’s territorial air. However, they sent the fighters “in a tactical step against a possible accidental situation”.

The area overflown by the Chinese and Russian fighter jets is delimited for foreign aircraft to identify themselves in order to avoid accidental clashes.

The entry of foreign aircraft has come as Seoul is pushing to strengthen its alliance with Washington, at a time of increasing rivalry between the United States and China over tensions in the region and with Russia over the war in Ukraine. Both Moscow and Beijing would have thus participated in a joint air exercise, reports the cited agency.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

A small group of Indonesians stand near a building in a village where little remains after the earthquake and Tsunami that devastated the region of Sumatra, Indonesia

At least 268 dead, most of them children, after 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

1 week ago TN
Durbar Square in front of the old royal palace in Patan, Nepal

Two Thai female trekkers die in Nepal: report

1 week ago TN
A Tesla Model Y electric car

Tesla Model Y on autopilot loses control in China, two dead and three injured

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flooded street in Thailand

Phuket warns of flash floods over the next week

52 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Point deduction system to curb traffic violations to be enforced from January 9th

55 mins ago TN
Walking street entry sign in Pattaya

Two people shot and injured near Walking Street during street brawl in Pattaya

58 mins ago TN
Isuzu minibus in Phitsanulok

Passenger killed, 9 hurt when crane hits minibus in Chonburi

1 hour ago TN
A SANY R285R excavator in Thailand

50-year-old man crushed to death by excavator in Sattahip

1 hour ago TN