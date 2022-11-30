Thai medical authorities inspect marijuana shops on Khaosan Road in Bangkok









Medical authorities from the Thai Traditional Complementary Medicine Department inspected marijuana shops on Khaosan Road in Bangkok with the assistance of Thai law enforcement to look for unlicensed shops and ensure all shops comply with the current rules and regulations.

The inspection, which took place on the evening of Tuesday, November 29th, was aimed at screening cannabis shops that sprouted up rapidly on Khaosan Road, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bangkok.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

