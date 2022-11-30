December 1, 2022

No Pot Smoking Allowed in Shops

1 day ago TN
Marijuana buds inside a glass jar

Marijuana buds inside a glass jar. Photo: Elsa Olofsson / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 30 (TNA) – Cannabis smoking is not allowed in shops; otherwise, shop owners who violate the law will lose their business licenses, according to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM).

Dr Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, director-general of the department, said cannabis vendors were prohibited from selling their products for smoking at their premises. He warned operators not to avoid law enforcement by having smoking rooms separated from their shops.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

