BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) – The Royal Gazette has published the Ministry of Public Health’s notice declaring smell or smoke of cannabis, hemp and other plants a public nuisance.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health, said the notice on smell or smoke of cannabis, hemp and other plants was published in the Royal Gazette on June 14 and took effect on June 15.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts