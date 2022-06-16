Regulation signed to make cannabis flowers a controlled herb in Thailand









Cannabis flowers, which contain a higher level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) than other parts of the plant, have been classified as a controlled herb, under a new ministerial regulation already signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, which will become effective after its publication in the Royal Gazette.

The minister claimed yesterday (Wednesday) that placing cannabis flowers under control will help ease concerns over their recreational abuse.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

