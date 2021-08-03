  • August 3, 2021
Indian man dies in Samut Prakan room fire

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.



SAMUT PRAKAN: An Indian man died from burns suffered in a petrol-fuelled fire he is believed to have started himself in his apartment room in Muang district on Monday night. police said.

Pol Lt Adithep Phocharoen, a duty officer, said the fire was reported about 10.30pm. It was in room 5201 on the second floor of a six-storey apartment building on Phuttharaksa road in tambon Thai Ban Mai.

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST



