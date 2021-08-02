COVID cases may drop in 2 weeks with extended semi-lockdown, mass vaccinations: MoPH







New COVID-19 infections and deaths are expected to drop and the pandemic situation in Thailand brought under control in the next two weeks, if the latest semi-lockdown measures, now imposed in 29 provinces, and extended, are 5% more effective in curbing the continued spread of the disease, said Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiatiphum Wongrajit today (Monday).

If the effectiveness of lockdown restrictions is increased by 5%, to 25%, in conjunction with increased vaccinations of high-risk groups, such as the elderly, Dr. Kiatiphum said that he believes the number of daily new infections and deaths will drop substantially.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





