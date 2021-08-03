  • August 3, 2021
Koh Samui Reports More COVID Cases from Entertainment Place Cluster

Street in Koh Samui Lamai beach. Image: Toeffie.



SURAT THANI, Aug 3 (TNA) – The disease control center on Koh Samui of Surat Thani province on Monday reported six new COVID-19 cases on Koh Samui island, which were parts of a cluster from an entertainment place on Hat Chaweng beach in Bor Phut sub-district.

The total cases rose to 234, 117 of whom recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



