The Energy Policy Administration Committee (Epac) has decided to have the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used as household cooking gas, gradually increase over the next three months.

The price which consumers pay will be allowed to approach its market price, as authorities are struggling to control huge spending to support an LPG price subsidy programme.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Yuthana Praiwan

BANGKOK POST

