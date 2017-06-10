Cooking gas cylinders in southern provinces now made from composite materials

PATTANI, 10 June 2017 (NNT) – Southern border provinces are using cooking gas cylinders made from composite materials for safety reasons and preventing them from being used as part of explosives.

Adviser to Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Gen Manee Chanthip said many explosives in the southern border provinces and four districts of Songkhla had mostly used cooking gas cylinders as a component, thus gas suppliers are changing the cylinders into ones made from composite materials instead of metals.

Full story: NNT

National News Bureau Of Thailand