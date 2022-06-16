Russian detained in Pattaya over death of transgender lover









Police in Pattaya have reportedly detained a Russian man whose transgender girlfriend was found slain in a locked room at her house in Prasat district of Surin on Wednesday.

Thai media reports said the man, whose name was not known, was tracked down by the signal from the mobile phone he allegedly took from his dead lover. He was about 30 years old.

He was being taken back to the lower northeastern province for DNA testing. If his sample matched evidence found at the scene, he would be formally arrested and charged with murder, the reports said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nopparat Kingkaew and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

