CHIANG MAI, June 17 (TNA) – Santi “Asoeng” Supa-apiradeepailin turned himself in to police in a border area in the northern province as a suspect in the murder of two Thais in Taiwan.

Mr Santi, 35, had been wanted for the murder of his childhood friend, Ms Pojanee Saelee aka Ami, who was pregnant with twins and her husband in Taiwan nine days ago. He reportedly fled to Thailand after the crime.

