Health Ministry Launches One-Stop Shop for Cannabis









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has opened a one-stop service center at Kasetsart University to educate people about cannabis, hemp, and kratom plants.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiset, who presided over the opening ceremony, stated that the new center supports the Department of Agriculture’s (DoA) medical research on cannabis, hemp, and kratom.

