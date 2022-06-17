June 17, 2022

Health Ministry Launches One-Stop Shop for Cannabis

Kasetsart University in Thailand

Kasetsart University in Thailand. Photo: Manop.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has opened a one-stop service center at Kasetsart University to educate people about cannabis, hemp, and kratom plants.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiset, who presided over the opening ceremony, stated that the new center supports the Department of Agriculture’s (DoA) medical research on cannabis, hemp, and kratom.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

