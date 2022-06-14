Alleged Taiwan murderer reportedly in Chiang Mai
The brother of a Thai woman murdered along with her husband in Taiwan has asked the Provincial Police Region 5 yesterday to track down the suspected killer who reportedly fled to Chiang Mai.
Yingyot sae Lee, 38, met Pol Maj Gen Weerachon Boonthawee, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, to lodge a petition asking police to hunt the suspect who was reportedly sighted in his home town in Chiang Mai province.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST