BANGKOK, June 14 (TNA) — Bangkok police have not found any case of cannabis smoking in public or traffic accident related to cannabis after the decriminalization of the plant on June 9.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the bureau had not received any report on cannabis smoking in public places or any traffic accident related to cannabis.

