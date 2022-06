Cannabis use should be limited to medical purposes, because its use for recreation and by children could cause brain damage and compromise safety, the chief of the Department of Medical Services said on Monday.

Director-general Somsak Akksilp said the department always supported the use of cannabis for medical purposes, but opposed its use for children and for recreation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

