June 13, 2022

Bus Companies to Cut Services Amid Rising Diesel Prices

6 hours ago TN
Mercedes Benz bus at Nakhon Ratchasima bus teminal.

Interprovincial bus operators have said they will limit or cease services along specific routes due to rising fuel costs.

Pichet Jiamburaset, president of the Thai Bus Business Association, said private operators can no longer cope with increased expenses associated with high diesel prices. The cost of diesel currently stands at 34 baht per liter, up from 27 baht in 2017.

Pichet said the move was necessary as a last resort to stay in business and prevent services from shutting down completely. He noted that if the services were to continue, they would be responsible for approximately 1,400 baht in gasoline costs per trip.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

