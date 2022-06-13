Raids target gun runners in five provinces
Crime Suppression Division police on Monday launched multiple raids on the illegal gun trading network allegedly run by Danupol “Bell” Samaesarn, with operations in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Udon Thani and Chiang Mai provinces.
Officers from the CSD’s Hanuman special operations unit armed with 16 court warrants searched premises at 21 locations in the five provinces, Pol Lt Gen Jirapob Bhuridej, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner, said.
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST