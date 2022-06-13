June 13, 2022

Durian is Thailand’s top export earner, outranking rice and rubber

6 hours ago TN
Durian tree and fruit

Durian tree and fruit. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




Thai durian has outranked rice and para rubber as Thailand’s top export performer, with export volume last year estimated at about 187 billion baht, compared to 100 billion baht for rice exports and 90 billion baht for rubber, according to the Centre for International Trade Studies at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Director of the Centre Assoc. Prof. Dr. Att Pisarnvanich said that, in the next five years, Thailand is likely to retain its position as the world’s leading durian exporter, but its export market share may shrink from 85% to 76%, due to stiff competition from both Vietnam and Malaysia.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

