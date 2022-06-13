June 13, 2022

Chula Ranked No.1 University in Thailand for the 14th Consecutive Year by the QS World University Rankings 2023

6 hours ago Chulalongkorn University
The latest results of QS World University Rankings 2023 have been announced on June 9, 2022. For
the 14th consecutive year Chulalongkorn University is ranked the first in Thailand according to the QS WorldUniversity Rankings 2023 (since 2009) and is placed 224th in the world.

QS World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2023 is organized by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a well-
established university ranking organization. This year a total of 1,422 universities around the world
participated in their rankings, an increase of 122 institutions from the previous year.

The QS World University Rankings 2023 is based and weighted on the six indicators*, including
academic reputation 40%, employer reputation 10%, faculty/student ratio 20%, citations per faculty
20% and international student ratio 5% and International faculty ratio 5% .

