May 18, 2022

Diesel price remains capped at 32 baht per litre

2 hours ago TN
Petrol station in Thailand

Petrol station in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Thailand’s Fuel Fund Executive Committee has decided to maintain the diesel price at 32 baht per litre, at least until Sunday, even though the cabinet agreed yesterday to cut the excise tax on diesel by 5 baht per litre.

Decisions are being made on a weekly basis as to whether to increase the price gradually, by 1 baht per litre, until the price reaches the ceiling of 35, after which the Fuel Fund Executive Committee will discuss the next moves while taking into consideration global oil prices and the prevailing status of the Oil Fuel Fund.

By Thai PBS World

