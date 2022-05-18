Diesel price remains capped at 32 baht per litre









Thailand’s Fuel Fund Executive Committee has decided to maintain the diesel price at 32 baht per litre, at least until Sunday, even though the cabinet agreed yesterday to cut the excise tax on diesel by 5 baht per litre.

Decisions are being made on a weekly basis as to whether to increase the price gradually, by 1 baht per litre, until the price reaches the ceiling of 35, after which the Fuel Fund Executive Committee will discuss the next moves while taking into consideration global oil prices and the prevailing status of the Oil Fuel Fund.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





