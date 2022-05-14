Government to Consider Cut to Diesel Excise Tax
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Finance is considering the possibility of reducing the diesel excise tax by 5 baht per liter at the end of this month to alleviate people’s hardships during the current economic situation.
As the government’s current 3-baht per liter excise tax cut expires on May 20, the ministry said it is considering a plan to extend the excise tax cut to alleviate financial pressure on the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
