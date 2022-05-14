Government to Consider Cut to Diesel Excise Tax









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Finance is considering the possibility of reducing the diesel excise tax by 5 baht per liter at the end of this month to alleviate people’s hardships during the current economic situation.

As the government’s current 3-baht per liter excise tax cut expires on May 20, the ministry said it is considering a plan to extend the excise tax cut to alleviate financial pressure on the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





