May 14, 2022

Tiger cubs and hornbills seized from house in Nakhon Ratchasima

6 hours ago
Tiger at a zoo in Thailand

Tiger at a zoo in Thailand. Photo: Piqsels.




Wildlife officials seized two tiger cubs, six great hornbills and two wreathed hornbills from a house in Non Sung district of the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday.

A 67-year old man, identified only as “Kiang”, who was found in the house with another man, claimed that he owned the eight protected animals. He also claimed that he had bought the tiger cubs, at 150,000 baht each, from a wildlife trader in Bangkok and paid 6,000 baht each for the great hornbills and 8,000 baht each for the wreathed hornbills to the same trader.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

