Eight million meth pills found in crashed SUV in Nakhon Ratchasima

Field near the road from Bangkok to Khon Kaen in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo: Dr Helena Shaverdo, Vienna.









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police seized about eight million amphetamine pills from a sports-utility vehicle which overturned in an accident in Chakkarat district yesterday morning, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau said.

NSB’s Division 4 deputy commander, Pol Lt Col Yuthana Sangthong, said authorities decided to track a Bangkok-registered black Toyota Fortuner that was travelling on Highway 226 from Khong Chiam district in Ubon Ratchathani, after they received a tip-off that a large quantity of drugs was being smuggled from neighbouring Laos into the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





