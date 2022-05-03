Eight million meth pills found in crashed SUV in Nakhon Ratchasima
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police seized about eight million amphetamine pills from a sports-utility vehicle which overturned in an accident in Chakkarat district yesterday morning, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau said.
NSB’s Division 4 deputy commander, Pol Lt Col Yuthana Sangthong, said authorities decided to track a Bangkok-registered black Toyota Fortuner that was travelling on Highway 226 from Khong Chiam district in Ubon Ratchathani, after they received a tip-off that a large quantity of drugs was being smuggled from neighbouring Laos into the country.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST
