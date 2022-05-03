May 3, 2022

Eight million meth pills found in crashed SUV in Nakhon Ratchasima

12 hours ago TN
Field near the road from Bangkok to Khon Kaen in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Field near the road from Bangkok to Khon Kaen in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo: Dr Helena Shaverdo, Vienna.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police seized about eight million amphetamine pills from a sports-utility vehicle which overturned in an accident in Chakkarat district yesterday morning, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau said.

NSB’s Division 4 deputy commander, Pol Lt Col Yuthana Sangthong, said authorities decided to track a Bangkok-registered black Toyota Fortuner that was travelling on Highway 226 from Khong Chiam district in Ubon Ratchathani, after they received a tip-off that a large quantity of drugs was being smuggled from neighbouring Laos into the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

