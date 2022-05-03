Siriraj Hospital Calls for Blood Donations

View of the Siriraj Hospital on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Image: Paul the Seeker.









BANGKOK, May 3 (TNA) – Siriraj Hospital is in dire need of blood donations with low supply due to long holidays and the Covid-19 situation.

Parichart Permpikul, head of the Department of Transfusion Medicine, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University said that Siriraj Hospital needed at least 150 units per day but donations could supply only 60 units.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

