May 3, 2022

Transgender people can wear clothes of their choice at law training course

11 hours ago TN
Photo: Pezibear (PIxabay).




Thai transgender people, who dress in accordance with their chosen gender identity, can now attend law training courses and take examinations at the Lawyers Council of Thailand, ruled a gender discrimination committee.

According to former secretary-general of the Lawyers Council of Thailand Dr. Sombat Wongkamhaeng, the committee issued a ruling last Wednesday stating that the dress code of the Council’s law training school, which requires all attendees to wear clothing in accordance with their birth sex, is against Section 27 of the Constitution, which guarantees rights in sexual diversity, the right of individuals to choose their sexual identity and to wear clothes to match their identity.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

