Smog Blankets Chiang Mai









CHIANG MAI, Feb 14 (TNA) – Chiang Mai’s Muang district has been shrouded in toxic haze as the city was ranked third on Iqair’s list of most polluted city in the world on Tuesday morning.

The levels of ultra fine particulate matter PM 2.5 rose to 63-66 microgrammes per cubic metre in Sri Phum and Chang Phueak sub-districts.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





