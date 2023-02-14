Smog Blankets Chiang Mai

February 14, 2023 TN
Cityscape view of Chiang Mai, Thailand

Cityscape view of Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: icon0 com.




CHIANG MAI, Feb 14 (TNA) – Chiang Mai’s Muang district has been shrouded in toxic haze as the city was ranked third on Iqair’s list of most polluted city in the world on Tuesday morning.

The levels of ultra fine particulate matter PM 2.5 rose to 63-66 microgrammes per cubic metre in Sri Phum and Chang Phueak sub-districts.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



