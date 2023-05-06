Thailand’s north and north-east warned of summer storms next week









People living in northern and north-eastern provinces are being advised to brace for summer storms from Monday through Wednesday, due to the onset of a moderate cold front from China.

Summer Storms Warned in Upper Thailand

The Meteorological Department said that the cold front will collide with the hot to very hot weather, which is covering the north of the country, resulting in heavy rain, strong winds and isolated hail.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

