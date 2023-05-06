Thailand’s north and north-east warned of summer storms next week

TN May 6, 2023 0
Thailand News Breaking News

Thailand News Breaking News. Image: TN.




People living in northern and north-eastern provinces are being advised to brace for summer storms from Monday through Wednesday, due to the onset of a moderate cold front from China.

Summer Storms Warned in Upper Thailand

The Meteorological Department said that the cold front will collide with the hot to very hot weather, which is covering the north of the country, resulting in heavy rain, strong winds and isolated hail.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

Coup fears: Minority government idea alarms

TN May 6, 2023 0
Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

300 Baht Tourism Fee Collection Postponed Until September

TN May 5, 2023 0
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Actress to be questioned by Thai police over her purchase of cyanide

TN May 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Windows laptop keyboard

Google down: Gmail, YouTube and other platforms reported down in several countries

TN May 6, 2023 0
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

Coup fears: Minority government idea alarms

TN May 6, 2023 0
Thailand News Breaking News

Thailand’s north and north-east warned of summer storms next week

TN May 6, 2023 0
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

Man Dies After Being Stabbed at His Own Grocery Store in Phuket

TN May 6, 2023 0
Toyota Fortuner in Pattaya, Chonburi

Two German Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Sedan in Pattaya

TN May 6, 2023 0