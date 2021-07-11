Phuket calls for calm after 2 more tourists infected after reopening
Phuket calls for calm after 2 more tourists infected after reopening
PHUKET: Health authorities have assured the public that measures to fight the coronavirus are adequate after two more tourists tested positive after arriving on the island.
Provincial public health chief Kusak Kukiatkul on Saturday called for calm and stressed the need for strict social distancing measures to battle the pandemic after two young tourists from Myanmar were found to be infected.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS