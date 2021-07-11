Phuket Opinion: Trapped Sandbox tourists need test and release







PHUKET: The Phuket Sandbox scheme has a serious problem with the forced quarantine of 13 tourists this week and Thai officials spouting off how much the Sandbox reopening of tourism to Thailand is going to help kickstart the Thai economy are about to find out just how much it is going to cost them.

Read also: Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong

The 13 tourists were among the 14 people who arrived on Emirates flight EK378 which landed in Phuket on Tuesday (July 6). On the same flight was one man from the United Arab Emirates who tested positive for COVID-19 after landing at Phuket International Airport.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News





