CCSA “farm hut” quarantine model in Thailand’s northeast questioned







Thailand’s northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani has recently come up with its own model for local quarantine, to accommodate native residents infected with COVID-19 and who develop mild symptoms.

The living quarters, for asymptomatic cases and those with mild symptoms, are not a “hospitel”, a model widely adopted in Bangkok and other affluent provinces, but cottages in the middle of rice fields, which suit a province where most of the people are farmers.

By Thai PBS World






