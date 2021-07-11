  • July 11, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Isan
  3. CCSA “farm hut”…

CCSA “farm hut” quarantine model in Thailand’s northeast questioned

CCSA “farm hut” quarantine model in Thailand’s northeast questioned

A house in Isan (Northeast Thailand). Photo: Henry Flower. CC BY-SA 3.0.



Thailand’s northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani has recently come up with its own model for local quarantine, to accommodate native residents infected with COVID-19 and who develop mild symptoms.

The living quarters, for asymptomatic cases and those with mild symptoms, are not a “hospitel”, a model widely adopted in Bangkok and other affluent provinces, but cottages in the middle of rice fields, which suit a province where most of the people are farmers.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Phuket calls for calm after 2 more tourists infected after reopening
Phuket

Phuket calls for calm after 2 more...

July 11, 2021
Sinovac vaccine barely effective against Alpha or Delta COVID-19 variants
News

Sinovac vaccine barely effective against Alpha or...

July 11, 2021
Thailand reports 9,539 new COVID cases, 86 fatalities on Sunday
News

Thailand reports 9,539 new COVID cases, 86...

July 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.