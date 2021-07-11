Phuket calls for calm after 2 more tourists infected after reopening
CCSA “farm hut” quarantine model in Thailand’s northeast questioned
Thailand’s northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani has recently come up with its own model for local quarantine, to accommodate native residents infected with COVID-19 and who develop mild symptoms.
The living quarters, for asymptomatic cases and those with mild symptoms, are not a “hospitel”, a model widely adopted in Bangkok and other affluent provinces, but cottages in the middle of rice fields, which suit a province where most of the people are farmers.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World