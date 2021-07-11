Phuket calls for calm after 2 more tourists infected after reopening
Thailand reports 9,539 new COVID cases, 86 fatalities on Sunday
Health authorities on Sunday said 86 more Covid-19 fatalities and 9,539 new transmissions around Thailand occurred on Saturday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,711 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 336,371.
They said 9,436 of the new infections were in the general population and 103 in prisons.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS