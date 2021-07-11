  • July 11, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sinovac vaccine barely…

Sinovac vaccine barely effective against Alpha or Delta COVID-19 variants

Sinovac vaccine barely effective against Alpha or Delta COVID-19 variants

SINOVAC COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo / flickr. CC BY 2.0.



Antibody tests, among staff at the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University, who were fully inoculated with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, show rapid reduction of antibody levels, from 90% during the initial stage, to between 30% and 40%, said Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the centre, on his Facebook post today (Sunday).

He also said, however, that a study of antibodies among people who have received two doses of Sinovac vaccine, jointly conducted by doctors at the Central Chest Institute of Thailand and the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Biotec), shows that their antibodies measured 70% and are barely efficacious against the Alpha (UK) or Delta (Indian) coronavirus variants.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Phuket calls for calm after 2 more tourists infected after reopening
Phuket

Phuket calls for calm after 2 more...

July 11, 2021
Thailand reports 9,539 new COVID cases, 86 fatalities on Sunday
News

Thailand reports 9,539 new COVID cases, 86...

July 11, 2021
CCSA “farm hut” quarantine model in Thailand’s northeast questioned
Isan

CCSA “farm hut” quarantine model in Thailand’s...

July 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.