Eight police officers injured by roadside bomb in Thailand’s Pattani province







Eight police officers in Pattani were injured last evening when their pickup truck was struck by a roadside bomb, detonated by insurgents hiding in the bushes.

The attack occurred Saturday evening on the Ban Kuwae Road, in Village 5 of Katunong sub-district in Saiburi district, as the officers were heading toward Ban Moh Saeng in Kapor district, to reinforce security forces engaged in a firefight with insurgents.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





