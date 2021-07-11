Eight police officers injured by roadside bomb in Thailand’s Pattani province
Eight police officers in Pattani were injured last evening when their pickup truck was struck by a roadside bomb, detonated by insurgents hiding in the bushes.
The attack occurred Saturday evening on the Ban Kuwae Road, in Village 5 of Katunong sub-district in Saiburi district, as the officers were heading toward Ban Moh Saeng in Kapor district, to reinforce security forces engaged in a firefight with insurgents.
By Thai PBS World