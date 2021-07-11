  • July 11, 2021
Eight police officers injured by roadside bomb in Thailand’s Pattani province

Cars parked in Rusamilae, Mueang Pattani District. Phot กิตติ เลขะกุล.



Eight police officers in Pattani were injured last evening when their pickup truck was struck by a roadside bomb, detonated by insurgents hiding in the bushes.

The attack occurred Saturday evening on the Ban Kuwae Road, in Village 5 of Katunong sub-district in Saiburi district, as the officers were heading toward Ban Moh Saeng in Kapor district, to reinforce security forces engaged in a firefight with insurgents.

By Thai PBS World



