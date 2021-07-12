  • July 12, 2021
Three more tourists in Phuket “Sandbox” found infected with COVID

Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket. Photo: Michelleraponi / Pixabay.



PHUKET: Phuket has suffered another death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities attributed to the disease to eighth since the latest wave of infections hit the island on Apr 3.

According to the daily report for July 11, issued just after 6pm yesterday, Phuket officials also marked three new COVID-19 infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



