  • July 12, 2021
Korat logs 125 new COVID-19 infections, one death

Thailand’s universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat). Photo: Public Services International / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial health office reported 125 new coronavirus cases, most of them returnees from high-risk provinces, and one fatality on Monday.

The 125 cases were scattered through 27 of the province’s 32 districts, raising the accumulated number of infections to 2,117. Of the total, 1,096 recovered, 998 were still under treatment and 23 had died.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



