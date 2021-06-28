Korat ups guard after finding infected workers from Bangkok







NAKHON RATCHASIMA: New infections found among workers and their families returning from Covid-19 hit Bangkok have set alarm bells ringing in this northeastern province.

Nakhon Ratchasima city mayor Prasert Boonchaisuk on Monday ordered all 15 schools and childcare centres operated by the municipality to close for one week, until next Sunday, after the infections were detected.

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST





