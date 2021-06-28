  • June 28, 2021
Korat ups guard after finding infected workers from Bangkok

Truck carrying workers in Kalasin province. Photo: Marshall Astor.



NAKHON RATCHASIMA: New infections found among workers and their families returning from Covid-19 hit Bangkok have set alarm bells ringing in this northeastern province.

Nakhon Ratchasima city mayor Prasert Boonchaisuk on Monday ordered all 15 schools and childcare centres operated by the municipality to close for one week, until next Sunday, after the infections were detected.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



