  • June 28, 2021
Cambodian Workers Return Home

Ban Laem Thai-Cambodian Border in Phetchaburi district. Photo: KAI LARS SCHERER.



SURIN, June 28 (TNA) – Cambodian workers crossed the border at the immigration checkpoint of this northeastern province to return to the homeland as Thailand started sealing off construction worker camps in Greater Bangkok and four southern border provinces today.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) headed by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha decided to close infectious and high-risk areas including construction worker camps in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat for 30 days starting on June 28 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Tags:

TN

