  • June 28, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. First South African…

First South African variant case, four more clusters with over 500 infections found in Bangkok

First South African variant case, four more clusters with over 500 infections found in Bangkok

Temperature check point at Siam Square One shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



The first case of a Beta (South African) variant COVID-19 infection and four more COVID-19 clusters, with over 500 infections, have been found in Bangkok, according to the government.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, Director-General of the Medical Science Department, said that one person from Bangkok, who was visited by an infected family member travelling from Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat, has been found to be infected with the Beta variant, previously only seen in the southern region bordering Malaysia.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand Logs 5,406 New COVID Cases On Monday, Bangkok Had Most
News

Thailand Logs 5,406 New COVID Cases On...

June 28, 2021
Thailand’s delicate balancing act of combating COVID-19 and reviving economy
News

Thailand’s delicate balancing act of combating COVID-19...

June 28, 2021
Prayut Calls Urgent Meeting to Map out COVID-19 Relief Measures
News

Prayut Calls Urgent Meeting to Map out...

June 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.