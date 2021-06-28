First South African variant case, four more clusters with over 500 infections found in Bangkok







The first case of a Beta (South African) variant COVID-19 infection and four more COVID-19 clusters, with over 500 infections, have been found in Bangkok, according to the government.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, Director-General of the Medical Science Department, said that one person from Bangkok, who was visited by an infected family member travelling from Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat, has been found to be infected with the Beta variant, previously only seen in the southern region bordering Malaysia.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





