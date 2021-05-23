  • May 23, 2021
Narathiwat villages sealed off to prevent South African variant of COVID-19

Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat. Photo กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.

Nine villages in Tak Bai district, where the first cases of the South African variant of Covid-19 were detected on Saturday, remained closed to prevent the malignant strain from spreading to other areas in Narathiwat, a senior Public Health Ministry official said on Sunday.

Disease Control Department chief Opas Karnkawinpong said nine villages in tambon Koh Sathon were under lockdown after health authorities detected the South African variant in three people, who fully recovered from the infections.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS


