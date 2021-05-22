May 22, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Veterinarian creates artificial prosthetic limbs for landmine-injured elephants

2 min read
2 mins ago TN
Elephant in Thailand

Wild elephant in Thailand. Photo: R. M. Calamar.


Dr. Chloe Buiting, who is known on social media as Jungle Doctor, has nearly 166,000 followers on her Instagram profile, which has made her work as a veterinarian increasingly recognised. Many have applauded the help she has been providing to elephants in Thailand since 2018, for which she has even created a specialised prosthetic limbs.

These prostheses are necessary because many of these animals are often injured by landmines on the Thai-Myanmar border.

Her story begins three years ago, when the doctor decided to follow the Friends of the Asian Elephant (FAE) veterinary team in Chiang Mai, Thailand, a group that has been providing free care to elephants since 1993.

During this time, together with this group of veterinarians, they created, among others, the above-mentioned prosthesis for elephants.

“With the help of prostheses, elephants can learn to walk again and live a full life that would otherwise have been impossible. My time with them is an experience I will never forget,” she said.

She also provided more information on the use and treatment provided by these prostheses, as the elephants do not have to wear them 24 hours a day, as they are usually removed at night.

On the process she also explained that “to fit them, the leg is first coated with talcum powder before a protective sock is applied. The padded prosthesis is then fitted, adjusted and tightened with a ratchet system.”

-Thailand News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

A Oxen grazing in a rice farm in Isan, Thailand 1 min read

Cows for vaccines: this is how this Chiang Mai district encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID

12 hours ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand 1 min read

Nearly 4,000 Inmates Infected With COVID in Chiang Mai

5 days ago TN
Traffic police in Chiang Mai 1 min read

Chiang Mai Uni student slashes chest with razor blade in protest against lèse majesté law

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Elephant in Thailand 2 min read

Veterinarian creates artificial prosthetic limbs for landmine-injured elephants

2 mins ago TN
Yingluck Shinawatra visiting a reservoir 1 min read

Ex PM Yingluck Shinawatra says junta has failed Thais on 7th anniversary of coup

18 mins ago TN
Amazing view of the sea in Phuket 1 min read

Central Phuket becomes Thailand’s first shopping centre with herd immunity

5 hours ago TN
Thai police and a police dog inspecting a car 1 min read

Heroin, methamphetamine seized in Thalang drug arrests

5 hours ago TN