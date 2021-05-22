Ex PM Yingluck Shinawatra says junta has failed Thais on 7th anniversary of coup





Ousted fugitive former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra wrote on her Facebook page today (Saturday) saying it was bitter and hurtful to see the Thai people failed by the junta led government, seven years after the military backed National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) took power.

“Throughout the past seven years, I feel hurt and bitterness for my Thai brothers and sisters, who have been tolerating and hoping that the government will eventually do some good for the country. As the years have gone by, however, all the promises they made, to justify the coup against me, have no sign of ever being fulfilled,” the former PM said, on the anniversary of the coup, led by now prime minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, which toppled her administration in 2014.

