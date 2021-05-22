May 22, 2021

Central Phuket becomes Thailand’s first shopping centre with herd immunity

Amazing view of the sea in Phuket

Amazing view of the sea in Phuket. Photo: Mussi Katz / flickr.


Central Pattana plc, operator of Central Phuket, has announced success in creating herd immunity for the first time in a shopping centre in Thailand. Over 3,800 or around 85% of employees and shop staff at Central Phuket have received their second vaccine injections by mid-May as part of the push to boost confidence in Phuket’s tourism industry under the government’s ‘Phuket Tourism Sandbox’ strategy.

Central Phuket recently began to host a vaccination centre for the general public on the first level of the Floresta zone, becoming the first business to cooperate with local authorities in Phuket to offer such a service. Working with the Phuket Public Health Department, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj Phuket, the shopping centre expects to vaccinate 1,500-1,700 individuals per day.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

