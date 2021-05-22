Central Phuket becomes Thailand’s first shopping centre with herd immunity

Central Phuket becomes Thailand’s first shopping centre with herd immunity1 min read
Central Pattana plc, operator of Central Phuket, has announced success in creating herd immunity for the first time in a shopping centre in Thailand. Over 3,800 or around 85% of employees and shop staff at Central Phuket have received their second vaccine injections by mid-May as part of the push to boost confidence in Phuket’s tourism industry under the government’s ‘Phuket Tourism Sandbox’ strategy.
Central Phuket recently began to host a vaccination centre for the general public on the first level of the Floresta zone, becoming the first business to cooperate with local authorities in Phuket to offer such a service. Working with the Phuket Public Health Department, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj Phuket, the shopping centre expects to vaccinate 1,500-1,700 individuals per day.
Full story: Bangkok Post
