Central Phuket becomes Thailand’s first shopping centre with herd immunity





Central Pattana plc, operator of Central Phuket, has announced success in creating herd immunity for the first time in a shopping centre in Thailand. Over 3,800 or around 85% of employees and shop staff at Central Phuket have received their second vaccine injections by mid-May as part of the push to boost confidence in Phuket’s tourism industry under the government’s ‘Phuket Tourism Sandbox’ strategy.

Central Phuket recently began to host a vaccination centre for the general public on the first level of the Floresta zone, becoming the first business to cooperate with local authorities in Phuket to offer such a service. Working with the Phuket Public Health Department, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj Phuket, the shopping centre expects to vaccinate 1,500-1,700 individuals per day.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



