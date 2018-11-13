German Gov’t Wants Helpers of Syrian Refugees to Pay Thousands of Euros





What was supposed to be a generous gesture is turning into a real financial nightmare for Germans who took on the responsibility of assisting Syrian refugees in obtaining asylum.

More than seven thousand Germans who signed guarantor obligations in a bid to help Syrian refugees obtain asylum are suing the state, which has demanded that it have its expenses reimbursed for their medical insurance, housing and other needs, Deutsche Welle reported.

For instance, in 2015, Christian Osterhaus from Bonn helped two Syrian minors obtain asylum, and in 2018 he received a letter from the city authorities that read that he was obliged to pay 7,239 euros to the city budget, reflecting the state’s expenses connected with the two refugees for 3 years.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

