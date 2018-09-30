France’s Automatic Asylum Policy for Child Migrants Raising Costly Dilemma





France’s population of newly-arrived child migrants has skyrocketed in recent years, rising from 4,000 in 2010 to up to as much as 25,000 by the end of this year. Each child costs the French state between 40,000 and 50,000 euros annually, and they are actively used by their immigrant parents as means to establish a foothold in France.

As reported by Le Figaro, the influx of unaccompanied foreign minors has gained a well-established pattern, with human smugglers transporting these children to Europe’s borders, where humanitarian organizations care for them before handing them off to states. At the local level, the new arrivals have caused a serious strain on resources, with the state required to provide them with shelter, food, education, and other services.

In 2010, the newspaper reported, there were some 4,000 cases of unaccompanied foreign minors in France. By 2017, the number of arrivals grew to 15,000. This year, French officials are expecting as many as 25,000, requiring some 800 million euros more in state spending.

