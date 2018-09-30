Prayut Chan-o-cha & H.E. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism & Sports
PM extends apology to Chinese tourist hurt by security guard

By TN / September 30, 2018

BANGKOK, 30th September 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has extended an apology to a Chinese tourist hurt by a Don Muang Airport security guard, saying that it should never have happened as it greatly affects the image of Thailand.

He went on to say that the authorities should control their emotions, follow universal rules of behavior and be service minded.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

