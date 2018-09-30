PM extends apology to Chinese tourist hurt by security guard





BANGKOK, 30th September 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has extended an apology to a Chinese tourist hurt by a Don Muang Airport security guard, saying that it should never have happened as it greatly affects the image of Thailand.

He went on to say that the authorities should control their emotions, follow universal rules of behavior and be service minded.

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

