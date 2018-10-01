School director escapes ambush in Pattani

The director of a school in Pattani’s Panareh district escaped an ambush by four insurgents Monday morning, police said.
The director, Thawil Sae-ham, was driving to Ban Nam Bor School when he was attacked by four men on two motorcycles on the main road of Moo 3 village in Tambon Phor Ming.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.