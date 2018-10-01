School director escapes ambush in Pattani





The director of a school in Pattani’s Panareh district escaped an ambush by four insurgents Monday morning, police said.

The director, Thawil Sae-ham, was driving to Ban Nam Bor School when he was attacked by four men on two motorcycles on the main road of Moo 3 village in Tambon Phor Ming.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

