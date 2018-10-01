Drug use eclipses Full Moon party





SURAT THANI: The latest Full Moon party at Koh Phangan late last month did not only draw Thai and foreign revellers. The famous moon festival also drew authorities, who went there for a not-so-merry objective — to crack down on drugs.

Narcotics use had been reported at Koh Phangan for many years, yet officials did not focus their efforts on the island, partly because the drugs were mainly used by tourists during parties.

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

