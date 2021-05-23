  • May 23, 2021
Israeli Flags Burned, Cars Smashed After Pro-Palestinian Protesters Take to the Streets in London

Metropolitan Police Hyundai i30 CRDi in City of Westminster, London, England. Photo: Mic / flickr.

Several thousand people marched in a rally in central London in support of Palestinians on Saturday, which marched towards Westminster and the buildings of the British government through Hyde Park.

The protesters, however, faced criticism for holding signs referring to Adolf Hitler, burning Israeli flags, and smashing some cars in the process.

Several posters reading ‘Stop doing what Hitler did to you’, ‘Israel, the new Nazi state’ or ‘Holocaust Part 2’ were seen during the protests.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Arty Katkov
Sputnik International


