  • May 23, 2021
Thailand’s COVID-19 3rd wave surpasses 100,000 cases on Sunday

The Thai government has launched a mobile phone application to facilitate disease-control tracking of customers at shops. Photo: © ILO/Chet Thaochoo / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

COVID-19 infections, since the outbreak of the third wave in April, have crossed the 100,000 line to 100,637 today, with 3,382 new cases and 17 more deaths being logged, according to the CCSA.

Of today’s new infections, 2,917 are locally-transmitted cases, 1,325 are among those under observation and treatment, 460 are inmates and five are foreign arrivals in quarantine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


